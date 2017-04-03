BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S.
* Says launches generic Wellbutrin XL tablets in the U.S. Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tpruCi) Further company coverage:
April 3Zhangzhou Pientzehuang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 50 percent to 60 percent
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 146.6 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased sales of main products and effective cost control
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kskmLr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* TO PURCHASE UP TO 2.25 MILLION SHARES OF COMPANY BY MEANS OF VOLUNTARY PUBLIC SHARE BUYBACK OFFER AGAINST CASH PAYMENT OF EUR 1.52 PER NO-PAR VALUE SHARE FOR MAX TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 3.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Al Maidan Clinic For Oral Health Services Comoany: