June 13 Zhejiang Aokang Shoes Co Ltd

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.6 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 20 and the dividend will be paid on June 20

