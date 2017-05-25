UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Zhejiang Asia Pacific Mechanical & Electronic Co Ltd :
* Says co sets up a chassis system JV in Guangzhou with GAC Component
* Says JV is capitalized at 84 million yuan and co holds a 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ho2NTQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources