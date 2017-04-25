April 25 Zhejiang Bangjie Digital Knitting Share Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to fluctuate by -15 percent to 15 percent, or to be 18.2 million yuan to 24.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (21.4 million yuan)

* Comments that changing of domestic and overseas markets, as well as RMB exchange rate business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jQBGes

