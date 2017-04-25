April 25 Zhejiang Busen Garments Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for H1 2017 to be 21 million yuan to 28 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (23.1 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased orders is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tmeqfI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)