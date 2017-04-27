April 27Zhejiang Century Huatong Group Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 124.2 percent to 157.3 percent, or to be 616.0 million yuan to 707.0 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 274.8 million yuan

* Says increased income from disposal of subsidiary and inclusion of new companies are the main reasons for the forecast

