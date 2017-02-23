BRIEF-Mersana Therapeutics sees IPO of 5 mln shares priced between $14 and $16
* Mersana Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5 million shares priced between between $14.00 and $16.00 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Zhejiang Cheng Yi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it issues prospectus for Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2mmVmMe
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Lin Ou Wen an executive director retired from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary acquired 70 percent stake in a Hebei-based pharma company