BRIEF-Otonomy announces successful end-of-phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
June 9 Zhejiang Chimin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will sign agreement and invest 10 million yuan to set up an investment JV with partners
* Says the JV will be capitalized at 96 million yuan and the company will hold 10.4 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xHN4i4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Otonomy announces successful end-of-Phase 2 review by FDA for Otiprio® in acute otitis media with tympanostomy tubes
* Aptevo Therapeutics- on June 17, unit and CMC ICOS biologics entered non-exclusive amended and restated commercial supply agreement - SEC filing
* Durect completes enrollment in Persist, phase 3 trial for Posimir