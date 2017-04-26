April 26 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 851.7 million yuan to 993.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (709.7 million yuan)

* Comments that improved sales scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3NddzH

