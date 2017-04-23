BRIEF-TMG upholds support for Mediahuis/VPE offer after Talpa's offer
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT TAKES NOTE OF TALPA'S UNSOLICITED AND UNREALISTIC OFFER
April 23 Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co Ltd
* Says its 2016 net profit up 33 pct y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.46 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oBmszK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT TAKES NOTE OF TALPA'S UNSOLICITED AND UNREALISTIC OFFER
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2.50 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will distribute one new share for every share as stock dividends for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on June 21