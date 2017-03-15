UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
March 15 Zhejiang Daily Media Group Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 0.3 percent y/y at 611.6 million yuan ($88.47 million)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2mNYvYl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9134 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.