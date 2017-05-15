May 15Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Electronic & Electrical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 2.5 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 18, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 19 and the dividend will be paid on May 19

