BRIEF-Accuray Inc signs new revolving loan agreement
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 20 Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 188 million yuan ($27.23 million) to set up equipment leasing company with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nr1JlG
($1 = 6.9045 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Skyline Medical announces ce mark for the streamway® system
* Says to issue NCDs worth up to 6 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2t5p2BA) Further company coverage: