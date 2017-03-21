March 21 Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 420 percent to 470 percent, or to be 78.0 million yuan to 85.5 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 15.0 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is completion of major asset restructuring project

