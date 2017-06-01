BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
June 1Zhejiang Dilong Culture Development Co Ltd :
* Says it elects Jiang Feixiong as chairman and general manager
* Says it appoints Jiang Liqin as CFO
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/gQIXQ3
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions