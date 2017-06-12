BRIEF-Fund managed by Pragma Inkaso buys debt portfolio of 73.8 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
June 12 Zhejiang Dong Ri Ltd Co
* Says it failed to get securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rht3G1
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption