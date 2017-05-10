BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 10 Zhe Jiang Dong Ri Ltd Co :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ncGIYQ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers
* "It is anticipated that withdrawal will result in a loss from investment not exceeding $510,000"