April 27 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 130 percent to 180 percent, or to be 74.5 million yuan to 90.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (32.4 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pyejN5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)