April 21 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 1.3 percent to 21 percent, or to be 240 million yuan to 300 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (304.0 million yuan)

* Comments that increased costs of dye product is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y6kDcy

