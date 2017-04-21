BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion
April 21 Zhejiang Hisoar Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 1.3 percent to 21 percent, or to be 240 million yuan to 300 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (304.0 million yuan)
* Comments that increased costs of dye product is the main reason for the forecast
* Says it announces the start of phase II study of SI-613 in patients with osteoarthritis of the knee, in the U.S.