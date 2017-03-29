March 29Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says net loss for FY 2016 is 94 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased advance receipts instead of revenue is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VXOPdB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)