BRIEF-Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 29Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says net loss for FY 2016 is 94 million yuan
* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased advance receipts instead of revenue is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VXOPdB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.33 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21