May 8Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration

* Company will be able to sell its telmisartan tablets in the United States after receiving the FDA approval

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GnFKkp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)