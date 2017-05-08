BRIEF-Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears HSR review
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
May 8Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets official approval for its telmisartan tablets, which is used for primary hypertension treatment, from U.S Food and Drug Administration
* Company will be able to sell its telmisartan tablets in the United States after receiving the FDA approval
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GnFKkp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Durect's collaboration with Sandoz clears Hart-Scott-Rodino review and is effective
* Rival Tesaro's shares down 16.8 pct (Adds shares, details on class action lawsuit)
* cdpq & GE Capital Aviation Services to join forces in creating USD 2-billion global aircraft financing platform