BRIEF-Huapont Life Sciences' controlling shareholder added 1.1 pct stake during May 31-July 4
* Says controlling shareholder has added 1.1 percent stake in the company between May 31 and July 4
July 4 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its unit has been granted approval for drug clinical trials for recombinant human vascular endothelial growth factor receptor - antibody fusion protein eye injection issued by china food and drug administration
* Says it is mainly used for treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xfzn7Q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
