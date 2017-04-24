April 24 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says 2016 net profit up 13.2 percent y/y at 500.8 million yuan ($72.74 million)

* Says Q1 net profit up 15.0 percent y/y at 140.1 million yuan

* Says it plans to invest 800 million yuan to set up unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ondYRq; bit.ly/2pXn5bE; bit.ly/2oDFntD

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)