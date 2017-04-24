BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
April 24 Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2016 net profit up 13.2 percent y/y at 500.8 million yuan ($72.74 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 15.0 percent y/y at 140.1 million yuan
* Says it plans to invest 800 million yuan to set up unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ondYRq; bit.ly/2pXn5bE; bit.ly/2oDFntD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 Swiss food giant Nestle may sell its U.S. confectionery business, which has annual sales of 900 million Swiss francs ($922.89 million), it said on Thursday.
* OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS PRESENTS POSITIVE PRECLINICAL RESULTS AND HUMAN EX VIVO DATA FOR OSE-127 (EFFI-7) TO SUPPORT NEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS IN INFLAMMATORY BOWEL DISEASES