June 23Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm

* The JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sXiV4M

