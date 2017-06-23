UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm
* The JV will be capitalized at 60 million yuan and the company will hold 51 percent stake in the JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/sXiV4M
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources