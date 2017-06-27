June 27Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on July 4

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 5 and the dividend will be paid on July 5

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/CpDxEs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)