March 31 Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 95.5 pct to 128 pct, or to be 30 million yuan to 35 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (15.3 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales in subsidiaries is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2bikdA

