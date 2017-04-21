April 21 Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent, or to be 51.8 million yuan to 63.3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (38.3 million yuan)

* Says improved sales and production scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fl8LtW

