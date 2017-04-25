April 25ZheJiang Jasan Holding Group Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on April 28, for FY 2016

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 2 and the dividend will be paid on May 2

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CnKwMA

