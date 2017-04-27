April 27Zhejiang Jinfei Kaida Wheel Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 29.5 million yuan to 32.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 31 million yuan

* Says increased price of main materials as main reason for the forecast

