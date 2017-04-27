April 27 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 166 million yuan to 179.8 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 138.3 million yuan

* Says development of main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rOfSdi

