BRIEF-Thermo Fisher expands access to genome editing with workshop
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T6JFB6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Thermo fisher scientific expands access to genome editing with hands-on workshop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tg therapeutics - triple combination of tg-1101, tgr-1202 and bendamustine was generally well-tolerated with only gr 3/4 event >10% being neutropenia
* OPKO provides update to topline data of phase 3 clinical study of hgh-ctp in growth hormone deficient adults