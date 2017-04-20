BRIEF-Shandong Lukang Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 20 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by a combined 500 million yuan ($72.66 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oOe2Z2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.02 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
June 15 Guangdong Taiantang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd