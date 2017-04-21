BRIEF-Idorsia to start trading on SIX Swiss Exchange as of June 16
* DISTRIBUTION OF IDORSIA SHARES TO ACTELION SHAREHOLDERS COMPLETES DEMERGER FROM ACTELION
April 21Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 30 million yuan to jointly set up a health industry buyout fund with partner
* The buyout fund will be with a size up to 200 million yuan and be used for tourism firm fund increasing, enterprise operation and working capital supplement
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZgjFIV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Actelion announces completion of acquisition of Actelion Ltd by Johnson & Johnson for a total purchase price of approximately $30 billion in cash Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Johnson & Johnson announces completion of acquisition of Actelion