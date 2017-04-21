April 21Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to invest 30 million yuan to jointly set up a health industry buyout fund with partner

* The buyout fund will be with a size up to 200 million yuan and be used for tourism firm fund increasing, enterprise operation and working capital supplement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZgjFIV

