March 22 Zhejiang Meili High Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 9.8 million yuan to 13.3 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 11.6 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are improved operating income and increased raw material price

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/I7ksnA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)