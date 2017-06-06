BRIEF-Clovis Oncology announces underwriters' option to purchase additional shares
* Clovis Oncology announces exercise in full of underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 Zhejiang Nhu Co Ltd
* Says its owner has indirectly bought 14.7 percent stake in Nhu group, taking his total holdings in Nhu Group to 68.5 percent after transaction
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.