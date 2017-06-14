June 14Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says it acquired 56 percent stake in a trust company and 50 percent stake in an insurance company as well as 100 percent stake in a future company for 1.63 billion yuan

* It also completed issuance of new shares for up to 1.2 billion yuan in private placement for payment of transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OiCdI6

