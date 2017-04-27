April 27Zhejiang Semir Garment Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 512.6 million yuan to 666.3 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 512.6 million yuan

* Says growth of casual clothes business and children's garments business, and development of Internet business as main reasons for the forecast

