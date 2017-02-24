BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
Feb 24 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to unload up to 5.6 percent stake in the company at no lower than 37.4 yuan ($5.44) per share within six months
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lMnxqR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8727 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celldex Therapeutics announces additions to the board of directors and senior management team