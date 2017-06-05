BRIEF-Voxel's unit wins 1.6 million euro deal on Malta
* SAYS ITS UNIT ALTERIS SA SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMECER SPA
June 5Zhejiang Shouxiangu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit received a patent license (No.ZL 2014 1 0809907.2), named rotation method of dendrobium officinale and sealwort
* Says co's unit received a patent license (ZL 2013 1 0743712.8), named purification process, comprehensive utilization method and application of ganoderma lucidum spores powder
* Patent valid for 20 years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KT2nno
AMSTERDAM, June 22 Mylan NV shareholders re-elected the generic drugmaker's board at its annual meeting on Thursday, despite a shareholder campaign to vote down most of the directors in the wake of a scandal related to its high prices for emergency allergy treatment EpiPen.
* Proteon Therapeutics announces $22.0 million private placement