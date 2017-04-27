April 27Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 60 percent, or to be 107.4 million yuan to 132.2 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 82.6 million yuan

* Says improvement of transmission parts business and growth of business performance as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XBZVO6

