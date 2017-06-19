UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 19 Zhejiang Shuanghuan Driveline Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in HongKong, named SHG International Investment Co.,Limited
* Says the new subsidiary will be capitalized at HK$100,000
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7sf2cd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources