March 29Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 75 percent to 125 percent, or to be 37.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 21.2 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are gains from newly merged energy unit and increased revenue from silk product

