UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd :
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 75 percent to 125 percent, or to be 37.2 million yuan to 47.8 million yuan
* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 21.2 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are gains from newly merged energy unit and increased revenue from silk product
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NBcR15
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources