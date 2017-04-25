April 25 Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fiber Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 100.1 million yuan to 133.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (66.7 million yuan)

* Comments that financial result consolidation of newly merged company, and increased sales of silk products are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/auVQTR

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)