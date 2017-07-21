FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says shareholding changes
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 21, 2017 / 9:07 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre says shareholding changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Unifull Industrial Fibre Co Ltd

* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will sell 27.8 million shares of the co to ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd, for up to 710 million yuan in total

* Says ZhongRong International Trust Co Ltd will increase voting power to 7 percent from 0 percent

* Says Hong Kong-based equity investment firm will decrease voting power to 7.2 percent from 14.2 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/xkJ2Hb;goo.gl/Br3zCD

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

