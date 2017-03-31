March 31Zhejiang Vie Science & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 40 percent to 70 percent, or to be 31.3 million yuan to 38 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (22.4 million yuan)

* Says increased sales revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/CpDUxO

