March 29Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 5 percent to 20 percent, or to be 176.9 million yuan to 202.2 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 168.5 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are optimized market structure and improved technology as well as contribution from new projects

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VDNe9U

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)