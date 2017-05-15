May 15 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 2 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 22 and the dividend will be paid on May 22

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/J9cZh6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)