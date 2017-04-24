April 24 Zhejiang Wanliyang Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 190 percent to 240 percent, or to be 401.8 million yuan to 471.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (138.6 million yuan)

* Comments that business restructuring, as well as increased sales of commercial vehicle transmission and interior business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GwmmoQ

