BRIEF-Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
April 27 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 70.7 million yuan to 82.5 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 58.9 million yuan
* Says that optimization of product structure and increased gross margin as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/752gxT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency