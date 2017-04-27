April 27 Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 70.7 million yuan to 82.5 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 58.9 million yuan

* Says that optimization of product structure and increased gross margin as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/752gxT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)