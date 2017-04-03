April 3Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber & Plastic Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 75 percent to 85 percent, or to be 58.9 million yuan to 62.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (33.6 million yuan)

* Says increased revenue as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WTBM6d

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)